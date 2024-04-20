Man who assaulted policeman in Shrewsbury jailed for six weeks

Scott Mills, aged 51, assaulted the officer this week in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, April 16.

He also had and open bottle of alcohol in his possession, which his is banned from having in public by a criminal behaviour order.

Mills, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker and breaching a criminal behaviour order at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

District Judge Ian Strongman jailed Mills for six weeks. He made no further orders for compensation for the policeman or prosecution costs.