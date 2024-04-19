Oswestry drink driver caught in Ford Fiesta more than four-and-a-half times the limit
A drink driver who was more than four-and-a-half times the limit when she was court is facing sentence next month.
Jennifer Stokes, aged 38, was caught driving a Ford Fiesta in Victoria Road, Oswestry last Friday, April 12.
A breathalyser test found she had 163 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four-and-a-half times the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.
Stokes, of Henley Drive, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.
Her sentence was adjourned to May 14 at Telford Magistrates Court for a pre-sentence report.
Stokes was disqualified in the interim and granted unconditional bail.