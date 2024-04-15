Alleged assault on child being investigated by Ellesmere police as social media footage emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers in the Ellesmere area have appealed for anyone with more information to get in touch with them.

PC Simon Wilkey, of the Ellesmere and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "There is footage circulating on social media of an assault on a child.

"West Mercia is aware of this incident and there is an ongoing investigation.

"If anyone has any information please contact West Mercia Police referencing log number: 00192_I_14042024."