Police use stinger to stop vehicle towing stolen trailer

Police used a stinger to burst the tyres on a vehicle towing a stolen trailer.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Police followed the trailer on the A483

Officers chased the vehicle from a farm in Meifod in Powys where the trailer had been stolen.

It was followed on the A483 before North Wales Police set up a stinger to stop the vehicle.

Oswestry Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Robert Hamer said that a man had been arrested following a chase after the vehicle was stopped.

He added that the trailer was being returned to its owner.

He said: "On the evening of the April 5 an Ifor Williams livestock trailer was stolen from a farm in Meifod, Powys.

"The trailer was spotted travelling north on the A483 being towed by a Nissan X trail.

"West Mercia Police followed the vehicle at distance until North Wales Police were able to get into position with a stinger.

"The stinger was deployed bursting a number of tyres.

"The vehicle came to a safe stop and after a short foot chase one male was arrested for the theft.

"The trailer was recovered and will find it's way back to the rightful owner."

