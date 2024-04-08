Man to be sentenced for Telford Tesco incident
A man will face a crown court judge over an incident at a Tesco store in Telford in January.
By David Tooley
Aaron George, aged 29, of no fixed address appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
It is in relation to an incident at the Tesco in Madeley on January 29.
George was remanded in custody to appear before Worcester Crown Court for sentencing.