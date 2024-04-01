Young thugs who attacked 15-year-old after football match told it was only 'dumb luck' the injuries were not more serious

The attackers were 17 when the incident took place outside The Cock Hotel in Wellington, Telford, on July 12, 2022.

Both defendants appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where they were sentenced after pleading guilty to one charge of affray.

Judge Recorder Ben Handy told the pair that it was only good fortune that meant their victim had not been more seriously injured.

CCTV footage played in the court showed the 15-year-old victim walking up Mill Bank in a large crowd.

The video showed the youngster stepping onto the pavement when he is pushed to the ground from behind by one of the defendants, and falls to the floor.

The second defendant was then seen running to the prone victim, kicking him and aiming a punch at him as he lies on the floor.

The pair then ran off.