Telford dad smashed car into daughter's ex's garage and threatened to kill him with mallet
A father who rammed his car into his daughter's ex's garage and threatened to kill him with a rubber mallet was told "you cannot take the law into your own hands".
Mark Austin, aged 62, launched the attack in Telford, where he could be seen drunkenly stumbling out of the car after he crashed.
Despite his moment of madness, he avoided a jail sentence,
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Austin went to the address in Wordsworth Way, Priorslee, at about 6pm on April 9 last year.
A video captured by the victim showed Austin stumble out of a Toyota Land Cruiser after colliding with the garage. The victim could then be heard shouting to others in the house: "Lock the door!"
Austin picked up a mallet and told the victim he would kill him in the course of the incident. He was arrested by police.