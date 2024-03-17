Woman caught drink-driving as she went to buy milk after daughter called police

Lorna Hopkins admitted drink-driving on the A470 at Doldowlod on February 20 when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old of Castell Pica, Doldowlod, had 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said police were called after Hopkins left her property to drive while she was under the influence of alcohol.