Trial date set for three aged between 16 and 20 accused of violent town centre clash

Kai Kinsell, aged 20, Tyler Dunn, aged 19, and a 16-year-old youth all pleaded not guilty to an offence of violent disorder on Bloxwich High Street on November 28, 2022 at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Dunn also pleaded not guilty of an offence possession of a blade during the incident.

Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "As long as they go into this with their eyes wide open. This case clearly crosses the custody threshold. They have an absolute right to a trial."

He scheduled the trial for January 13 next year.

Kinsell, of Lowden Close, Telford; and Dunn, formerly of Walsall; and the16-year-old youth, who cannot be named due to his age, were all granted conditional bail until then.