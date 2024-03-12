Watch as woman and elderly mother injured as they try to fight off violent car-jackers

Those are the words of a woman who was subjected to a violent car-jacking that left her and her elderly mother injured and shaken. The women bravely tried to fight off the car-jackers but they sped off from the scene in the car.

Lynn Elwell, 62, from Wednesfield in Wolverhampton, says she was dropping her dog off at her mother's on Evans Street, Willenhall, on Februrary 28, when she was approached by two youths, who ordered her to get out of her new Mercedes A-Class, which she had only had for two weeks.

In CCTV footage, sent exclusively to the Express & Star, the youths can be seen beating Lynn when she refused to leave the vehicle, before dragging her out of the car, and repeatedly kicking her as she held on to the door.

Her mother, who ran out to try and intervene, was also injured as the car sped away from the scene after clipping her on the hip as she jumped out of its path.

Lynn, a mother-of-one who works as a hairdresser, shared her horrific ordeal and talked about the lasting emotional damage that the events have left her with.

She said: "It was horrible. It makes you mentally scared, there is no way to describe it, after something like this happens, you are always looking over your shoulder.