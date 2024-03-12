Man admits producing cannabis in Telford

Kevin Bajrami, aged 23, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court charged with being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of Class B.

It relates to an offence on March 11, 2022 in Telford.

Bajrami, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrates deferred his sentence to April 5 at Shrewsbury Crown Court. Bajrami was remanded in custody until that date. A pre-sentence report has been ordered.