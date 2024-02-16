Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Junaid Shah, of Broomfield Place, Newport, was caught when police raided his home in 2020.

Shah, 43, was sentenced at the court after admitting three charges – possession of class A drug cocaine with intent to supply, possession of class B drug cannabis, and concealing criminal property.

Ekwall Tiwana, prosecuting, said officers had discovered a 'large block' of cocaine during the raid – later found to weigh 98.3g.

Scales were also found along with another 21.5g block containing cocaine, and a small 0.372g bag of cocaine.

The court was told cannabis was also discovered, with police accepting it had been for Shah's personal use.

Mobile telephones, self-seal bags, laptops and four separate bundles of cash – totalling nearly £24k were also seized.