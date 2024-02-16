Dangerous driver in Saturday night Audi smash in Shrewsbury town centre had been served alcohol
A dangerous driver who crashed a high-powered Audi on a Saturday night in Shrewsbury town centre had been served booze, a court was told.
Ellis McMillan, aged 33, ditched the Audi RS4 after smashing into a metal fence outside the Simon Boyd Ltd curtain shop in Smithfield Road.
Shrewsbury Crown Court heard police were called to the scene at around 11.30pm on February 25 last year.
Officers found a Rolex watch in the abandoned vehicle as well as McMillan's driving licence.