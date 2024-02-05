Nissan Micra driver from Wem with cocaine in his system handed five-year road ban
A drugged-up driver who had cocaine in his system has been banned from the road for five years.
Charles Ellis, from Wem, was caught driving a Nissan Micra while under the influence on July 12 last year on Newcastle Road, Shavington, near Crewe.
A test found he had 27 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal, Class A drug, is 10mcg.