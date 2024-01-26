Police step up patrols in Newport and work with traders to tackle 'endemic' shop theft

The Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team were in Newport this week providing retailers who have experienced retail theft a SmartWater property marking kit, crime prevention advice and crime prevention signage.

Last month, Newport councillor, Peter Scott said traders in the town were banding together to tackle shoplifting, which he had said was at "endemic proportions".

Councillor Scott said some businesses in the town are being targeted by shoplifters three or four times a day - and traders are sick of it.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team say they have also increased the number of both uniformed and plain-clothed patrols in Newport to reassure retailers, build intelligence and identify and deal with offenders.

Supported by the police's Rural & Business Officer, Community Safety Engagement Officers and Newport Town Council, officers hand-delivered the SmartWater packs to the retailers, provided crime prevention advice and listened to their concerns.

SmartWater is a unique forensic property marking system and the technology behind it provides a largely irrefutable way to deter theft, identify stolen property and help bring offenders to justice.

PC Rich Edward from the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "West Mercia Police are committed to supporting retailers who have experienced retail theft.

"This is not a victimless crime and we are working hard with retailers and Newport Town Council to reduce the impact of this type of offending.

"Research shows that SmartWater is an effective tool to deter offenders and this retail initiative further enhances the residential rollout of SmartWater to all homes in Newport, helping to make this town a safer place to live and work."