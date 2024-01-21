Brothers launched 'prolonged and persistent' attack after attending brother-in-law’s funeral

David Rutter, 63, of Hazel Grove, Dinas Powys, Cardiff, and Martyn Charles Rutter, 67, of Lehmweg, Germany were found guilty of assaulting the man in Knighton on February 12, 2022 after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court in December.

They were sentenced at the court on Friday, January 5.

They punched, headbutted, kicked and stamped on their victim after David Rutter believed he heard derogatory comments about his sister.

Both men had attended the cremation of their brother-in-law before going to a wake at the Horse and Jockey pub, where they later had a meal and David Rutter and his partner Elaine Jones were due to stay that night.

At closing time, they were walking their sister Karen Bennett home and took exception to the victim and another man and woman, who were sitting in a car waiting for lifts.