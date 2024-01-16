Telford thief who stole £250 of coffee ordered to pay money back

Alex Bull, aged 38, stole the coffee from a store in Telford on December 2 last year.

He also missed a Telford Magistrates Court hearing about the incident on January 3 this year.

Bull, of Smallwood, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft and one count of failing to surrender to bail.

Magistrates handed Park a two-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, as well as 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Park was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation, as well as a £50 fine for missing the court appearance. No further order for prosecution costs was made.