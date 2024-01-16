Drink driver admits driving without due care and attention in Ludlow

Connor Hill, aged 28, was caught driving a Ford Focus in Sandpits Avenue on November 15 last year.

A breathalyser test found he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Hill, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and failing to surrender to bail after missing a previous court hearing.

His sentencing was adjourned to February 14 this year. Hill was remanded on unconditional bail and disqualified from driving in the interim. A pre-sentence report will be prepared.