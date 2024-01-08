Telford police share details of people charged over the last seven days

In the weekly update, PC Paul Brittain, Community Safety Engagement Officer for South Telford has shared a selection of names of people charged at Telford police station and put before the courts over the last week.

Jacob Brown, 25 of Summer Crescent, Wrockwardine Wood breached court-imposed bail conditions and was put before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 3. Brown was conditionally bailed to appear before Telford Magistrates Court on January 10.

Mark Preece, 44 of Fosters Foel, Aqueduct failed to attend Telford Magistrates Court in December and has been arrested.

Preece appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 3. Preece received a suspended four-week prison sentence to last for six months after also admitting failing to provide a specimen, criminal damage to a police station cell by defecating on the floor, and theft by stealing alcohol.

Laura Rhodes, 37 of Blakemore, Brookside breached court-imposed bail conditions and was put before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 3. Rhodes has been remanded in custody until a new hearing on January 9.

Christopher Briody, 48 of no fixed abode was charged with possession of a controlled drug and numerous motoring offences in relation to an incident on Holyhead Road, Wellington on January 3. Briody will appear before Telford Magistrates Court on February 13.

David Reece, 42 of Grizedale Drive, Doseley, was charged with theft from stores and assault in relation to an incident at Asda Malinslee on January 4. Reece was conditionally bailed to appear before Telford Magistrates Court on January 16.

Christy McLeary, 31 of Wrekin View, Madeley, was arrested on January 4 for failing to attend court in November last year.

He appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 5.

Michael Lee, 44 of Princess End, Dawley Bank, was arrested for breaching a court order.

He appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 5.

Thomas Webb, 40 of West Street, St Georges, was charged with assault, criminal damage, stalking and controlling behaviour towards another relating to a number of incidents over Christmas across Shropshire.

Webb was remanded in custody and appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 6.

Remigiusz Sieradzki, 31 of Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, was charged with causing criminal damage in relation to an incident that occurred at Aldi at Telford Town Centre on January 5.

He was released on conditional bail to appear before Telford Magistrates Court on February 20.

Faris Choudry, 27 of William Reynolds Way, Snedshill, was charged with a number of assaults as well as controlling behaviour relating to several incidents in Telford in December and January.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 8.

Shane Chick, 36 of Chepstow Drive, Leegomery, was charged with several shop thefts relating to several incidents at Tesco in Hadley this month.

Chick was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 8.

Eddie Riley, 29 of no fixed abode was arrested for failing to attend court on January 5.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 8.

Roxanne Wilding, 28 of Baldwin Webb Avenue, Donnington was charged with a number of assaults including two on emergency workers. These relate to an incident in Baldwin Webb Avenue on January 6.

Wilding was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 8.

Callum Doyle, 25 of no fixed abode has been recalled to prison with immediate effect.

Syzmon Banaszewkki, 38 of Plough Road, Wellington, was arrested for failing to appear before the courts at the beginning of January 2024. He was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 8.