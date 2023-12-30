The West Midlands Region of His Majesty's Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) has decided to move a number of hearings which would usually take place at Telford Magistrates Court to Wolverhampton instead.

The hearings involve bail applications where defendants who have been remanded in custody appear via video link from prison.

Shropshire's remand hearings were moved out of the county back in 2018, and already take place in Kidderminster – although often involving representatives appearing via remote link so they do not have to travel.

A letter seen by the Shropshire Star says the latest changes will come into force from January 1 and will be reviewed after 12 weeks.

It says the move is being taken because fitting the cases in at Telford leads to "over listed courts and cases being adjourned, thereby causing delays in the delivery of justice".

But one local defence solicitor has suggested the situation will lead to more complication and delays.