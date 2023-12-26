Alvin Hutchinson was sent to prison for 28 months after admitting charges of "carrying on a regulated activity when not an authorised person" and "an attempt to conceal criminal property", when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The 53-year-old, of Hartley Close, The Rock, Telford, had been illegally lending money between January 2015 and May 2019, and made at least £92,800 from his victims.

The jail sentence handed down to Hutchinson serves as a warning to other potential criminals, according to Tony Quigley, head of the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT), which investigates loan sharks.

He said: “This sentence sends a message that illegal money lending will not be tolerated in our communities. Illegal money lending destroys people’s lives, and we will continue our fight to stop these unscrupulous criminals.

“We would like to thank the borrowers for coming forward and we would urge anyone who thinks they have been targeted in this way to contact us in confidence for help and support.”

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and cabinet member for homes and enforcement, added: “Loan sharks pose a dangerous threat to our communities, particularly at a time when the cost of living crisis is impacting on people in so many devastating ways.

“Our priority is to care for and protect our residents and we work together with our partners including the England Illegal Money Lending Team to ensure the public we serve is not exposed to these crimes.”

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Hutchinson intimidated his victims to get money back, and on one occasion punched one on the nose.

The court was also told how on occasions Hutchinson forced people who owed him money to take out credit agreements for items such as televisions, and would then take the goods, leaving the victims paying for items they would never receive.

One man ended up defaulting on the payments for a television he had given to Hutchinson.

Judge Recorder Joanne Barker described the practice as 'particularly cruel' adding that it "can only be described as some additional act of humiliation".

"I note from the information I have read about you in the pre-sentence report that you do not accept the label 'money lender', but that, Mr Hutchinson, is precisely what you were – an illegal money lender at that."

Recorder Barker said that it was possible Hutchinson had made much more than £92,000 from his illegal business.

She said: "You operated this business under the radar of the authorities for more than four years and benefited from your illegal activities to the tune of at least £92,000. And I say that because it is clear from the accounts of some of your customers that you often dealt in cash and you will not have always deposited this cash in your bank account, so I accept it is almost impossible to put a true figure on your benefit."

She added: "In addition it is apparent you benefited in other ways, in particular forcing your customers to take out credit agreements for goods you then claimed as your own, leaving them with credit agreements in their own name with goods they did not have."

Recorder Barker described Hutchinson as a 'loan shark' and said that his approach had humiliated the victims.

She said: "I find that behaviour particularly cruel. You clearly had the money to buy your own goods and you knew the customers were in financial crisis, yet it seems to me that in what can only be described as some additional act of humiliation, you forced them to go further into debt than they already were to you by buying goods they were never going to possess."

Since 2004, the IMLT has supported over 31,000 people and written off over £91 million of illegal debt. Over 414 prosecutions have been secured for illegal money lending and related activity, which has resulted in custodial sentences adding up to 596 years.

Anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of an illegal money lender, or knows someone who has, should call the IMLT 24/7 confidential hotline 0300 555 2222, text 07860 022116 or email reportaloanshark@stoploansharks.gov.uk.