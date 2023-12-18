Whitchurch man caught with crack cocaine is handed conditional discharge

William Varey, from Whitchurch, was caught with a quantity of the illegal drug in Cheltenham on November 9 this year.

Varey, of Church Street, Ightfield, Whitchurch, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of possession of a drug of Class A.

The 44-year-old was handed a 12-month conditional discharge for the offence, meaning there will be no immediate punishment, but if he reoffends in the next year he could be re-sentenced for this crime.

No order for Varey to pay court costs was made.