Telford drink driver, 54, caught two-and-a-half times the limit in Vauxhall Corsa

Lee Porter, aged 54, was caught in Dashwood Drive, Shawbirch, Telford on December 11 this year.

A drug test found he had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Porter, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle above the alcohol limit and breaching a non-molestation order, by attending the home of a woman he is banned from visiting.

Magistrates banned him from driving for two years and made him subject of a 12-month community order, which includes 100 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

Porter must also pay £185 in prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.