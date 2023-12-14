Shropshire Star
Man comes clean and admits Shrewsbury laundry detergent robbery

A Shrewsbury man has admitted robbing a Tesco of £71 worth of laundry detergent.

By Richard Williams
Published
The robbery took place at the Tesco Express in Ditherington Road. Photo: Google

Thomas Arnold, aged 34 and of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to entering the Tesco Express store in Ditherington Road on November 9 this year.

Prosecutor Mr John Oates told Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre on Wednesday, that a knife was used in the robbery.

Recorder Christopher Millington KC remanded Arnold into custody ahead of his sentence hearing at the same court on January 26 next year.

