Man comes clean and admits Shrewsbury laundry detergent robbery

Thomas Arnold, aged 34 and of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to entering the Tesco Express store in Ditherington Road on November 9 this year.

Prosecutor Mr John Oates told Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre on Wednesday, that a knife was used in the robbery.

Recorder Christopher Millington KC remanded Arnold into custody ahead of his sentence hearing at the same court on January 26 next year.