Man comes clean and admits Shrewsbury laundry detergent robbery
A Shrewsbury man has admitted robbing a Tesco of £71 worth of laundry detergent.
Thomas Arnold, aged 34 and of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to entering the Tesco Express store in Ditherington Road on November 9 this year.
Prosecutor Mr John Oates told Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre on Wednesday, that a knife was used in the robbery.
Recorder Christopher Millington KC remanded Arnold into custody ahead of his sentence hearing at the same court on January 26 next year.