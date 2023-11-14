Telford man, 45, admits child sex offences

Ralph Bates, of Muxton, pleaded guilty to four offences when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford Justice Centre on Monday.

The 45-year-old admitted to attempting to incite a child under 13 into engaging with sexual activity, attempting to cause a child under 13 into watching sexual activity, sexual communication with a child and making indecent photographs of a child.

The charges relate to offences that took place between June and October this year.

Bates spoke only to confirm his name and to plead guilty to all four charges

Judge Anthony Lowe released him on bail for probation reports.

He is set to appear before Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, January 5.