Sleeping driver who crashed into bridge had backpack containing drugs in car

Callum Evans admitted possessing 104g of herbal cannabis on March 5, 2022 on the B4350 Hay to Glasbury road, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 25.

The court was told the 22-year-old of Ridgebourne Close, Llandrindod Wells, was nervous and fidgety when police officers arrived at 4.30am to the collision which had caused substantial damage.

Prosecuting, Ms Helen Sidhu said the officers could smell cannabis and found a backpack with a green recycling bag with herbal cannabis, cannabis resin and weighing scales in it.

Mitigating, Mr Owain Jones said Evans fell asleep at the wheel, there were no driving offences and a drug swipe was negative.

He said Evans was 21 at the time and was struggling with mental health issues and self-medicating with cannabis. Now he is drug-free and has set up his own business as a mechanic in the Builth Wells area.

Magistrates fined him £166 and ordered him to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. The forfeiture and destruction of the drugs was also ordered.