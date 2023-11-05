Man faces new year court date in connection with crash which killed motorcyclist

Sean Guthrie, 56, of Furnace Avenue, Telford, has been charged with causing the death of Michael Lloyd by driving a Peugeot 308 on Dawley Green Way, Telford, without due care and attention on August 9 last year, with an above the limit amount of cocaine in his blood.

A second charge was causing serious injury to Dawn Lloyd by careless or inconsiderate driving on the same road, on the same date.

Guthrie has also been charged with two counts of driving with drugs in his body exceeding the prescribed limit. The offences are alleged to have taken place on August 9 last year.

Guthrie has not entered pleas.

Mick Lloyd

A hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday was told that a trial has been listed to take place at Birmingham Crown Court on June 3, 2024.

But the court was told that complex medical reports are being prepared and his honour judge Anthony Lowe adjourned proceedings to January 19, 2024, to give them a chance to be presented.

Guthrie was bailed to appear before the court again on that date.

Mr Lloyd, 62, who was known as Mick, died at the scene of a crash on Dawley Green Way. Mrs Lloyd was left fighting for her life and flown to Royal Stoke Hospital.

In a tribute following his death Mr Lloyd’s family said he was “a much-loved husband, a proud dad, grandad, brother and friend”.

They added: “He certainly knew how to live life to the fullest. He was positive, charismatic, adventurous and charming.”