Rio Ferdinand speaks out after Wolves fan found guilty of racially abusing him at Molineux

The football icon released an emotional statement on X after appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday to witness the verdict on racial abuser James Arnold.

He praised Police Constable Stuart Ward, the UK's first football hate crime officer, for his leading role in the investigation.

Arnold, 22, from Norton Bridge, Stone, Staffordshire, was found guilty, following two mistrials, of accusing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, after being caught on camera making monkey gestures at the pundit at the Wolves v Manchester United game at Molineux in 2021.

Following the successful conviction, Rio said: "I’ve been involved in a court case at Wolverhampton since May 2021, today the guy who racially abused me has been found guilty and will now have to face consequences for his actions.

"Racism will only be eradicated when we all work together as a society."

Rio also gave a heartfelt thank you to West Midlands Police hate crime officer, PC Stuart Ward, who led the investigation.

"The prosecution wouldn’t have been possible without all the help/support from the witnesses, and Wolves fans and staff that came forward to testify in court.

"Special thank you to Police Constable Stuart Ward (Football Hate Crime Officer), my family and my team at New Era!"

At the time of the conviction, PC Stuart Ward said: "Arnold is old enough to know such appalling behaviour is inexcusable and certainly won't be tolerated.

"I know from personal experience how being a victim of racism hurts while offenders risk their own aspirations through getting a criminal record. I would like to thank Rio for his assistance in this investigation.

"Through his support we’ve ensured a man has this conviction to his name."

In 2021, PC Ward was credited with becoming the first dedicated hate crime officer based in a football unit. The role includes investigating complaints of hate crimes linked to football, monitoring online interactions and working with the region's club.

Football fan Jamie Arnold, 31, outside the court

Arnold had previously been banned from games for three years after being found guilty of hurling homophobic abuse at the referee Mike Dean and making gestures which mimicked disability during the same game. He was also ordered to pay almost £900 in fines and court costs.

Rio gave evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court at the first two trials against Arnold, where he told the court that "banter was normal" but that he had noticed Arnold had become fixated.

PC Stuart Ward is continuing his ongoing work to pursue offenders as the force's dedicated football hate crime officer (Image by West Midlands Police)

Several Wolves fans who, who were near Arnold at the time, also gave evidence for prosecution.

Arnold was bailed and will return for sentencing on Friday, December 8.