Police in Telford attended the Asda store in Donnington on Tuesday after receiving reports of a man stealing alcohol.

The man, aged 40, was arrested at the scene. Police later shared a photograph of him being led away in handcuffs.

As of Tuesday evening, the man remained in custody as police investigated a number of similar incidents.