Keep your eyes peeled for stolen tractor stashed in the woods - police

By David TooleyTelfordCrimePublished:

A tractor stolen in north Shropshire may have been stashed in the woods by criminals to come back for it later, say police.

Picture: West Mercia Police
Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers have appealed for anyone who has seen a Kabuto tractor stolen from High Hatton, between Shawbury and Hodnet in a wooded area to contact police.

Graham Donaldson, a Rural and Business Crime Officer/Wildlife Crime Coordinator at the Shropshire Problem Solving Hub, said the vehicle was stolen overnight between Friday (October 13) and Saturday (14) from the High Hatton area.

He added: "Traditionally these type of vehicles are hidden in wooded areas for a day or so prior to being collected by thieves.

"If you see a vehicle matching this in such a location please contact police quoting reference number 00107_I_14102023."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News