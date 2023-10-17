Keep your eyes peeled for stolen tractor stashed in the woods - police

Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers have appealed for anyone who has seen a Kabuto tractor stolen from High Hatton, between Shawbury and Hodnet in a wooded area to contact police.

Graham Donaldson, a Rural and Business Crime Officer/Wildlife Crime Coordinator at the Shropshire Problem Solving Hub, said the vehicle was stolen overnight between Friday (October 13) and Saturday (14) from the High Hatton area.

He added: "Traditionally these type of vehicles are hidden in wooded areas for a day or so prior to being collected by thieves.