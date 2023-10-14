'Lucky break' for cops as they found drug dealer with his biggest ever stash

Stuart Linley, 32, of Ash Lea Drive, Donnington, Telford, was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court after he admitted possessing crack cocaine, monkey dust and cannabis with intent to supply.
Police had a 'lucky break' when they caught a dealer on a day when he had the most drugs he had ever possessed, according to a barrister.
