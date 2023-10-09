West Mercia Chief Constable speaks of 'privilege of her life' as she signs off for last time

By Dominic RobertsonCrimePublished:

West Mercia Police Chief Constable Pippa Mills has officially left her role, saying it had been the 'privilege of her life to lead the force'.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills shaking hands with her temporary replacement Alex Murray.
Chief Constable Pippa Mills shaking hands with her temporary replacement Alex Murray.

Chief Constable Mills left the force on Friday ahead of taking up a position as an assistant commissioner with the Metropolitan Police.

In a social media post she revealed she will be taking two weeks vacation before starting her new job.

For West Mercia, Alex Murray has taken over as the temporary Chief Constable, while the force looks for a permanent replacement.

In a social media post showing her shaking hands with her replacement, Chief Constable Mills said: "As I go on two weeks leave prior to starting @metpoliceuk proud to hand the leadership of @WMerciaPolice to @AlMurrayWMercia while @WestMerciaPCC selects the next Chief Constable.

"It’s been the privilege of my life to lead the dedicated women and men of the force #thankyou."

The post came after West Mercia Police's official account released a video of the Chief Constable being given an emotional guard of honour on Friday as she left the force's headquarters for the final time.

Crime
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News