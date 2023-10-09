West Mercia Chief Constable speaks of 'privilege of her life' as she signs off for last time

Chief Constable Pippa Mills shaking hands with her temporary replacement Alex Murray.

Chief Constable Mills left the force on Friday ahead of taking up a position as an assistant commissioner with the Metropolitan Police.

In a social media post she revealed she will be taking two weeks vacation before starting her new job.

For West Mercia, Alex Murray has taken over as the temporary Chief Constable, while the force looks for a permanent replacement.

As I go on 2 weeks leave prior to starting @metpoliceuk proud to hand the leadership of @WMerciaPolice to @AlMurrayWMercia while @WestMerciaPCC selects the next Chief Constable.

It’s been the privilege of my life to lead the dedicated women and men of the force #thankyou pic.twitter.com/JZI8NH2npJ — Chief Constable Pippa Mills (@CCPippaMills) October 7, 2023

In a social media post showing her shaking hands with her replacement, Chief Constable Mills said: "As I go on two weeks leave prior to starting @metpoliceuk proud to hand the leadership of @WMerciaPolice to @AlMurrayWMercia while @WestMerciaPCC selects the next Chief Constable.

"It’s been the privilege of my life to lead the dedicated women and men of the force #thankyou."