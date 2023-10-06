Teenagers sought by police after 13-year-old girl assaulted in Leominster park

The incident happened around 6.55pm within the park on Ridgemoor Road.

West Mercia Police say the girl was approached by two teenage boys, of a similar age to the victim, who sexually assaulted her before she managed to break free and run from the park.

Detective Inspector Catherine Taylor said: “We understand how concerning this incident is for the local community and I would like to reassure them that an investigation is underway to identify the two suspects.

“We’re interested in talking to anybody who was in or around the park on Ridgemoor Road on Thursday evening and from anybody who may have any information that could help with our investigation.

“Specially trained officers have been providing support to the victim and her family and the public will see an increased police presence in the park area as we seek to provide reassurance.”