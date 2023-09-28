Car stolen after burglar gets into house and steals keys

Police are appealing for information following the burglary at Wadlow Drive, in Shifnal, between 8pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday .

PC Mandy Cooper, of the Safer Neighbourhood Team in Shifnal and Albrighton, said it is believe that the offender or offenders got into the house through an insecure window/door.

PC Cooper said: "We are appealing to the Shifnal community for information following a burglary at a home on Wadlow Drive.

"It’s believed the offender or offenders entered through an insecure window/door and stole a set of car keys.

"A dark blue Ford Focus Estate that was parked in front of the address was stolen."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 179_i_24092023.

If people aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, they can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org