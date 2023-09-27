Crime commissioner hits back at council’s leader over crime statistics 'misrepresentations'

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies (left) and West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion have been exchanging letters

West Mercia PCC, John Campion, has exchanged letters with Councillor Shaun Davies and Councillor Richard Overton over the figures.

This comes after the council leader sent Mr Campion a letter making three specific requests – for crime plans for high streets; community-focused policing teams; and a ‘real increase in policing numbers’ in line with population growth.

Councillor Davies said: “We are regularly told by residents that they do not see enough police on the streets, that police numbers are not rising, that reports of anti-social behaviour are not responded to and neither is there a good enough response to calls for help.

“We’re also told that confidence in the police amongst residents is falling, we cannot stand by and not raise these concerns, especially given the continued rise in population. There needs to be change.”

Telford & Wrekin Council claims that crime data in Telford town centre shows an increase of nine per cent year-on-year and that there has been a 71 per cent increase in thefts.

However, Mr Campion said that in Southwater there had been a 30 per cent reduction in street robberies in the first quarter of the year.

The PCC added that while there has been an increase in offences within the town centre, the total recorded crime is down across Telford & Wrekin by 11 per cent.

He added that robbery offences were down 24 per cent and vehicle related thefts by nine per cent. Mr Campion that in Wellington a plan was in place to combat an increase in shoplifting, ‘with significant reductions being made’.

“I am sure some will read more into why councillors Davies and Overton are raising these views at this time, while there’s been a strong partnership in place for the past two years, with a further two agreed, focused on community concerns,” Mr Campion said.

“I have responded to the letter in full to the councillors to correct a number of the misrepresentations it contains.”

Councillor Davies praised the partnership work done as part of the Safer & Stronger Communities project – a £2.5m investment to support communities with crime reduction.

However, the council highlighted that in the PCC’s perceptions of policing survey, residents in Telford & Wrekin were ‘most likely’ to say crime and anti-social behaviour was a problem.

They added that 75 per cent of respondents from across West Mercia said there had been a decrease in the visibility of officers.

In reply, Mr Campion said in his letter to the council’s leader: “Police officer numbers are at the highest in West Mercia Police’s history.

“However, I share the view of the public in that these officers should be visible and accessible in the communities they serve.

“Recognising that communities want more police officers, but also to feel the impact, I have continued to ensure that ever more resources are focused on frontline policing.

“I have received reassurance from chief constable Pippa Mills that staffing levels in Telford & Wrekin are healthy and your communities will continue to see the positive impact as more police officers join West Mercia Police and complete their training.”

Mr Campion added that a ‘first-of-a-kind’ Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team that is focused on Telford & Wrekin will be launching in September.

“The team is made up of 10 police officers – one sergeant leading a team of constables – which will boost visibility and accessibility in the heart of communities tackling high-impact crimes such as anti-social behaviour, drugs, major thefts, and criminal damage,” added Mr Campion.

“These teams, that are working in other areas of West Mercia, are already delivering positive outcomes for communities.”