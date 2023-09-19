Prolific Telford thief caught out after stealing security cameras

Aaron George, aged 28, , of Burford, Brookside, Telford, carried out a spate of 10 thefts and two attempted thefts from shops in Telford between March and September this year.

B&M stores were one of his prime targets. He stole from there seven times and tried and failed on another occasion.

Altogether, George took fragrances, headphones, security cameras, portable speakers, a Google Nest Mini smart speaker and hundreds of pounds worth of other miscellaneous items. He also attempted to steal two sets of headphones.

George also stole five bottles of Jack Daniels whisky worth £168 from a Morrisons store, £17 worth of food and drink from a Co-op and three bottles of vodka worth £66 in total from an Asda store. The Asda theft came after he tried to steal five bottles of alcohol from the shop worth £128.

In total, he stole £912 worth of items, and tried to steal another £169 worth of goods.

George pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to 10 counts of theft and two of attempted theft.