Prolific Shrewsbury shoplifter gets suspended sentence to help her beat drug habit

By David TooleyShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A woman who admitted 14 charges of shoplifting in Shrewsbury to feed her drug habit has avoided an immediate prison sentence for the second time.

Magistrates in Telford have handed Molly Jones, aged 27, a suspended jail sentence to run concurrently with a similar sentence that she was recently handed at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

