Prolific Shrewsbury shoplifter gets suspended sentence to help her beat drug habit

Magistrates in Telford have handed Molly Jones, aged 27, a suspended jail sentence to run concurrently with a similar sentence that she was recently handed at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
A woman who admitted 14 charges of shoplifting in Shrewsbury to feed her drug habit has avoided an immediate prison sentence for the second time.
