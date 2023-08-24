Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

As is normal practice the name of the woman who was arrested yesterday has not been released but a spokesperson for West Mercia Police confirmed that investigations are continuing to determine the cause.

She was said to be aged 46.

Two terraced homes were severely damaged, and a third water damaged following a blaze that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday. A massive emergency services response was sent to Lawns Wood in Malinslee as they received a large number of 999 calls.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "A woman has been released on police bail. investigations are continuing."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said yesterday that crews assessed a teenage boy who was injured. The injuries were not believed to be serious and the boy received self care advice from ambulance staff and was discharged at the scene.

After the fire was extinguished yesterday, a fire investigation began in earnest, with a specialist fire investigation dog, a cocker spaniel named 'Giddy', and her handler, Alex Daw, being sent to the scene. Giddy has also been seen sniffing around the rubble of what remains at the Crooked House pub, in Himley.

Fire dog Giddy with her handler Alex. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

Firefighters in masks were seen sifting through the damage of the properties.

The fire crew from Amber Watch in Wellington said on social media that they were "back in attendance at the property fire we were called to this morning.

Amber Watch back in attendance at the property fire we were called to this morning. Fire is now fully extinguished, and we are assisting Station Manager @SFRS_JimBarker with the fire investigation....1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZsPxHlnTui — Wellington Station On-call (@SFRS_WL_oncall) August 23, 2023

"Fire is now fully extinguished, and we are assisting station manager Jim Barker with the fire investigation."

Telford & Wrekin Police were also on the scene with a West Midlands Fire Service Dog team of Giddy and Alex helping pin down the location and cause of the blaze.

Long day for Giddy, assisting our friends in Shropshire. They made us very welcome, and Giddy may have been a little tired.... @WestMidsFire @shropsfire @WMerciaPolice pic.twitter.com/cDcJ4941nK — WMFS Fire Investigation Dog (@WMFSFireDog) August 23, 2023

The fire dog handler said on social media that it had been a 'long day for Giddy' with a picture of her having a well earned snooze after a hard day's sniffing.

"Long day for Giddy, assisting our friends in Shropshire. They made us very welcome, and Giddy may have been a little tired..."

Station manager Jim Barker, said; "A long day for everyone made all the better by Giddy and her friendly enthusiasm! Thank you for your help and assistance today, it was very much appreciated by us all!"