Chief Constable goes walkabout to help stamp out violence against women and girls

Pippa Mills, who is soon to leave West Mercia Police to join London's Met, was on the "walk and talk" along the Silken Way to see how the scheme launched earlier this month was working.
The outgoing chief constable of West Mercia Police took a walk with members of the community in Telford on Friday as part of a new initiative aimed at preventing violence against women and girls (VAWG).
Pippa Mills, who is soon to leave West Mercia Police to join London's Met, was on the "walk and talk" along the Silken Way to see how the scheme launched earlier this month was working.