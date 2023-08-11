Thief who stole booze and laundry items from Telford shops gets suspended jail term

Tesco at Wrekin Retail Park, Telford. Picture: Google

Natalie Jinks, aged 26, targeted Tesco at Wrekin Retail Park twice on June 22, stealing bottles of spirits on both occasions.

She then helped herself to £110 worth of laundry items from Co-op in Donnington in two separate thefts on June 24.

Jinks, of Britannia Way, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft.