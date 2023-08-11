Thief who stole booze and laundry items from Telford shops gets suspended jail term

A thief who stole alcohol and laundry detergent from shops in Telford has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Tesco at Wrekin Retail Park, Telford. Picture: Google
Natalie Jinks, aged 26, targeted Tesco at Wrekin Retail Park twice on June 22, stealing bottles of spirits on both occasions.

She then helped herself to £110 worth of laundry items from Co-op in Donnington in two separate thefts on June 24.

Jinks, of Britannia Way, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft.

District Judge James Hulse handed Jinks an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He ordered her to pay £205 in compensation, and ordered her to comply with a drug rehabilitation programme, as well as do 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Nick Humphreys

