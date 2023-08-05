Thief stole clothes donated to Telford charity shop

A thief stole bags of clothes which had been donated to a Telford charity shop to raise funds to help mental health crisis victims.

Shamine Cameron targeted a Samaritans shop
Shamine Cameron, aged 40, took the bags from The Samaritans in Telford on June 29 this year, as well as six jars of coffee worth £60 and laundry items worth £11 from Co-op store in Stirchley on separate occasions in July.

