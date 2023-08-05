Thief stole clothes donated to Telford charity shop

Shamine Cameron, aged 40, took the bags from The Samaritans in Telford on June 29 this year, as well as six jars of coffee worth £60 and laundry items worth £11 from Co-op store in Stirchley on separate occasions in July.
A thief stole bags of clothes which had been donated to a Telford charity shop to raise funds to help mental health crisis victims.
