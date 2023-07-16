Lengthy road ban for disqualified driver who failed to do breath test

A disqualified driver who failed to provide a breath test has been banned from the road for several years, and only just avoided an immediate jail term.

Stefan Hall didn't provide a breath test after he was stopped by police
Stefan Hall was caught driving an Audi A5 on Brookside Avenue, Telford, on June 17.

Police found the 29-year-old was banned from the road and therefore had no insurance either.

At Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Hall, of Dalebrook Drive, Donnington, admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

On top of that he was banned from driving for 40 months.

He must also pay costs of £135.

