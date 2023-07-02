Shots heard and man seen with gun outside home in Telford as armed police called

Armed police were called to Oxmoor Avenue in Telford on Saturday morning

Armed police were called to Oxmoor Avenue in Hadley at around 7am on Saturday, where they were joined by paramedics who were sent as a precaution.

Five people were arrested that afternoon and remain in police custody.

West Mercia Police said the incident ended safely with no injuries and thanked residents for their patience and understanding.

Inspector Gavin Williams said: “This incident, we appreciate, was quite alarming for local residents who were looking to enjoy their weekend.

"I would like to thank them for their patience during the incident and reassure them that them that there is no wider threat to the community.

"There will, however, be extra patrols in the area for reassurance and anyone with concerns can speak to us."