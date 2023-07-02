Police officer jailed for filming woman undress and take shower

Kieran Ball, a former British Transport Police officer, has been jailed for voyeurism

Former Midlands' British Transport Police officer Kieran Ball was jailed on Friday for voyeurism. The case related to an incident which happened on June 10, 2021 when he was a serving officer.

He was convicted after a trial in April at Leamington Crown Court that heard how a woman having a shower at a home address noticed an electronic device belonging to Ball propped on the window sill.

She saw the tablet had been set to record for nearly six minutes and had captured a video of her undressing. The victim took a video of this recording on her mobile phone and reported the incident.

Warwickshire Police seized his devices and he was interviewed resulting in him being suspended from duty.

Following the trial the 30-year-old was dismissed from the force at an accelerated misconduct hearing on May 2.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years. He was also made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim in any way or going within 100m of her address.

Deputy Chief Constable Alistair Sutherland said: “Ball is a convicted sex offender who attempted to invade a woman’s privacy in a space she had every right to feel safe in – so it is absolutely right that he’s been punished for the abhorrent crime he committed.

“He has clearly undermined the thousands of British Transport Police officers who day in and day out work tirelessly to protect women and girls, and rightly hold themselves to the highest standards of integrity whether they are at work, at home, or anywhere else.

“We suspended Ball immediately, but we did not take any disciplinary action at this stage due to the risk in prejudicing the criminal proceedings – achieving the right outcome for the victim was something we cared very strongly about.