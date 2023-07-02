Man banned from road for failing to ID driver as huge speeding charge is dropped

By David Stubbings
Shrewsbury

A man who failed to identify who was driving a Mercedes has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 and banned from the road.

Shyam Patel must fork out the four-figure sum after appearing at Chester Magistrates Court.

The 33-year-old admitting filing to disclose who was driving a vehicle, while a charge of speeding - 73mph in a 30mph zone on the A49 at Bunbury in Cheshire on Christmas Day last year - was discontinued.

On June 12, Patel, of Westlands Road, Shrewsbury, was fined £691 and ordered to pay costs of £110 and a £276 surcharge, bringing his total court bill to £1,077.

He was also banned from driving for six months.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

