'Profoundly dishonest' ex-soldier stole military kit worth more than £30k from barracks

Connor Gore was employed in the clothing stores at Beacon Barracks, in Stafford, when he was caught out by senior officers. He pleaded guilty to one count of theft between January 1, 2016 and June 30, 2018 at a previous hearing.
A former soldier sold stolen boots and helmets valued at over £30,000 - some to eBay customers - while employed by the military.
