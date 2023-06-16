John Jones, an addict, was shot at point blank range after his dealer Ravi Talware and four other males invaded the "drug house" in Caslon Crescent in Norton, Stourbridge, to settle a £175 debt on February 25 last year.
The devastated brother of a man shot dead in his home said his killer should "rot in hell" and that addiction can only lead to despair.
John Jones, an addict, was shot at point blank range after his dealer Ravi Talware and four other males invaded the "drug house" in Caslon Crescent in Norton, Stourbridge, to settle a £175 debt on February 25 last year.