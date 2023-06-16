'My brother didn't deserve to die like this': Family of man shot dead over £175 drug debt speak out

Premium
By Deborah HardimanCrimePublished: Comments

The devastated brother of a man shot dead in his home said his killer should "rot in hell" and that addiction can only lead to despair.

John Jones was killed in the attack in February last year
John Jones was killed in the attack in February last year

John Jones, an addict, was shot at point blank range after his dealer Ravi Talware and four other males invaded the "drug house" in Caslon Crescent in Norton, Stourbridge, to settle a £175 debt on February 25 last year.

Crime
News
Black Country
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News