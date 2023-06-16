Six men targeted six cash points across both the West Midlands and West Mercia, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard. Three have now received immediate jail terms and three received suspended sentences.
Members of a Black Country gang who stole vehicles and tried to explode cash machines across the region have been jailed for more than 13 years in total.
