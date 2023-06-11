Nurse narrowly avoids prison for head-on crash which left man with catastrophic injuries

Hayley Green crashed into Kevin Kmiec, a collision which left him trapped in the car until emergency services arrived

Hayley Green from Bronllys, near Brecon, was weaving across the road, slowing and speeding up, taking bends inappropriately and trying and failing to overtake, before the collision on December 14, 2020.

The 30-year-old’s BMW crashed head-on into Kevin Kmiec’s Fiat Diablo, causing him to be trapped until emergency services freed him and took him to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

He spent 10 days in hospital and underwent two major surgeries suffering fractures on both sides of the pelvis, a dislocated and shattered hip, nerve damage, lacerations and bruises. In a statement, Mr Kmiec said he is still having on-going physiotherapy and struggles with pain and mobility. He was a coach of a rugby team before and did work for family and friends, but now his wife is his carer and his family have to look after him. He said he has not been able to work and his wife has had to take early retirement, affecting them financially.

Mr Kmiec said he feels as though he has aged 10 years, his life has completely changed and he has also been diagnosed with angina and constantly worries about his health.

Green originally denied a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but changed her plea in April. Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told on Friday last week Mr Kmiec was heading home after visiting his daughter in Mold when the accident happened.

As he drove around a corner on the A483 between Howey and Llandrindod Wells, 50m in front of him was the BMW – side on. Green had lost control of the car and it was travelling sideways across both lanes of the carriageway.

Prosecuting, Mr Ieuan Bennett said Mr Kmiec repeatedly said to himself ‘Kevin you’re dead”.

Green was on her way to work as a nurse at Llandrindod Wells Hospital. She appeared to be in a dis-orientated state and was overheard to say ‘it’s not my fault, I had to get to work’. She told people she had a blackout and could not remember anything and told others she had had a panic attack.

She had been suffering from panic attacks for some time and was prescribed medication for anxiety and depression.

Mitigating, Mr Hashim Salmman said Green of Fosse Way, was previously a person of exemplary character and references were submitted to the court.

He said that the incident haunts the defendant every day.

She said: “I feel sick that Mr Kmiec is unable to do the things he had been able to previously. I am a nurse and knowing I have hurt someone hurts me, as I am normally the person that helps people.”

Mr Salman said Green had been working at the height of the pandemic under immeasurable stress.