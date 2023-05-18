Police appeal for information on "homeless man" on a bike visiting villages near Market Drayton

Officers say that recently they have had reports of a man matching the same description peering through windows at an address where the residents are on holiday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Police said: "A number of reports have been made in recent months regarding an apparently homeless male on a bike with carrier bags and a tent/sleeping bag frequenting the villages around Market Dayton - reports from Hodnet, Childs Ercall and Moreton Say to date."

Police say while this may be "purely innocent" and "could be a man looking for assistance or food" they are urging people to particularly vigilant to burglaries as the warm weather arrives.

A spokesman said: "During the summer months, doors and windows are often left open, making homes an easy target for thieves.

Officers say there are some simple but effective was that you can protect your property, including joining Neighbourhood Watch.

Anyone with information about the "homeless male seen in the villages around Market Drayton" let West Mercia Police know using the online 'Tell Us About' form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk. The reference number to use is 00004_|_18052023.